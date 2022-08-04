MultiVersus Dominates Steam Deck Charts

MultiVersus is dominating the industry right now and it's really crushing it on Steam Deck. MultiVersus was released last month and fans have been falling in love with it thanks to how it combines the likes of games like Super Smash Bros. and the overwhelming amount of IPs from Warner Brothers. Although there was definitely some hesitation from the fighting community when rumors of the game started to trickle out, MultiVersus has proven itself as more than just a gimmick-y fighting game. It's actually fun, has great gameplay, and is simply enhanced by the amazing characters it has. The team behind the game has also done a great job of supporting the title with patches that balance characters and help keep the game fresh and fun.

Although the game is available on almost all of the major platforms, one place it's doing exceptionally well is on Steam Deck. In a recent tweet from Valve's official Steam Deck Twitter account, it was revealed that MultiVersus was the most played game on Steam Deck last week. This is a pretty impressive accomplishment given the other games on the list include Stray, Elden Ring, and Grand Theft Auto V. These are some of the biggest games of both this year and of all-time, meaning MultiVersus is managing to have a pretty healthy stranglehold on this new device. Of course, it remains to be seen if it can sustain its player base over a long period of time, but it isn't something to scoff at either.

Although the Steam Deck has only been available to those on an extended wait list since it released, the Steam Deck is becoming more available. Valve confirmed that anyone who currently queued up for a Steam Deck will receive it by the end of 2022, which will hopefully allow players the opportunity to see how the device runs a number of the big holiday games. It was also confirmed that Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered is already verified for the Steam Deck ahead of its imminent PC release.

Have you played MultiVersus on Steam Deck? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.