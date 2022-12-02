Popular New Steam Game Finally Dethrones Modern Warfare 2 as Top Seller

After being in the number one slot of the Steam "Top Sellers" list since its launch on October 28, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has been dethroned not by one game, but two games. The number two game is currently Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, which came out on November 30 to a generally warm reception. And the number one game came out today, and that game is The Callisto Protocol. And if you're wondering how good the PC version, well only 36 percent of over 6,000 Steam user reviews are positive, giving the game a "Mostly Negative" rating. That said, while it seems most that are playing it on PC aren't enjoying it, largely due to the plethora of performance issues, this isn't stopping it from selling. It's been in the number one spot -- ahead of the aforementioned pair of games, and Marvel's Midnight Suns and Need for Speed Unbound rounding out the top five -- for the entire day.

Developed by Striking Distance Studios -- led by the creator of Dead Space -- and published by Krafton, The Callisto Protocol is a survival horror game inspired by the aforementioned Dead Space.

"In this narrative-driven, third-person survival horror game set 300 years in the future, the player will take on the role of Jacob Lee – a victim of fate thrown into Black Iron Prison, a maximum-security penitentiary located on Jupiter's moon, Callisto," reads an official description of the game. "When inmates begin to transform into monstrous creatures, the prison is thrown into chaos. To survive, Jacob must battle his way to safety to escape Black Iron Prison, while uncovering the dark and disturbing secrets buried beneath the surface of Callisto. Using a unique blend of shooting and close-quarters combat, Jacob will need to adapt his tactics to combat the rapidly evolving creatures while scavenging to unlock new weapons, gear, and abilities to outrun the growing threat and escape the horrors of Jupiter's Dead Moon."

"The Callisto Protocol could have been a lot better than it is. In the absence of Dead Space and other games like it over the past decade, The Callisto Protocol is releasing here at the end of 2022 to give a shot in the arm to the survival-horror genre," reads the opening of our review of the game. "And while Callisto largely hits all of the basic benchmarks that you'd expect from a game of this type, it doesn't do anything special to make it a memorable experience."