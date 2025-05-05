New Steam Deck Verified Games Bring Players Back to the PS1

The latest Steam Deck Verified games bring players back to the early days of PS1 and SEGA nostalgia. Verified in Steam Deck terms means Valve has tested the Steam game in question and can ensure not only does it run on the handheld PC, but that it runs completely and well on Steam Deck. This is the difference between a game listed as “Playable” on Steam Deck and a game listed as “Verified.” That said, Steam Deck has a new batch of Verified games.

One of the highlights of the latest Steam Deck Verified games is Lunar Remastered Collection, which came to Steam back on April 18. For those unfamiliar with the collection, it includes Lunar: Silver Star Story Complete and Lunar 2: Eternal Blue Complete. The former is a 1996 release, and a remake of 1992’s Lunar: The Silver Star, the first game in the Lunar series. The game technically debuted in 1996, but only in Japan and the Sega Saturn. Many know it as a PS1 game though, because in 1999 it came west, but not via the Sega Saturn, but via the PS1.

Meanwhile, Lunar 2: Eternal Blue Complete is a sequel to Lunar: Silver Star. It debuted in 1994, but again only in Japan, and this time via the Sega CD. Then in 1995, this version of the game came west. And then in 1999, it came to the PS1, but only in Japan. The following year the PS1 version came west though.

Lunar Remastered Collection is a remaster of both of these games from Ashibi Co. and GungHo Online Entertainment. The developer, for those that don’t know, is notably different, as the original games were made by Game Arts.

“Dive into the enchanting worlds of Lunar: Silver Star Story Complete and Lunar 2: Eternal Blue Complete,” reads an official description of the collection on Steam. “Tag along on Alex and Hiro’s quests and challenge enemies like the Magic Emperor and God of Destruction to save the world from dire peril in two adventures set 1000 years apart from each other!”

On Steam and Steam Deck, Lunar Remastered Collection costs $49.99. For more Steam Deck coverage — including all of the latest Steam Deck news, all of the latest Steam Deck rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Steam Deck deals — click here.