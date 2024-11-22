PS5’s Biggest New Game Now Supports the Steam Deck

The biggest new PS5 release now supports the Steam Deck. The PlayStation 5 has had a rollercoaster of a year. Between the likes of Helldivers 2, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Stellar Blade, Black Myth: Wukong, and Astro Bot the highs have been frequent. Each of these games is either a PS5 exclusive or a PS5 console exclusive. This alone is an impressive slate of games. However, there have also been some historic low points, none greater than Concord. Between the highs and lows, there has also been plenty of controversy, like the PS5 Pro reveal, which shocked the Internet with its $700 price point.

The latest highlight of 2024 as far as PlayStation is concerned is the release of LEGO Horizon Adventures, which is not a PS5 exclusive, as it is also available on Nintendo Switch and PC, however it does come from PlayStation Studios. To this end, Horizon is one of PlayStation’s biggest IP in the modern era.

While the game is available on PC, via Steam, it didn’t previously support the Steam Deck. That has changed though. Now the game is Verified on Steam Deck. This means, according to Valve and its testing, the game is now “fully functional” on Steam Deck, and “works great with the built-in controls and display” of the machine.

Those that decide to check it out on Steam now that it is Verified on Steam Deck should expect to pay $59.99, the same asking price the game released to back on November 14. When it will get its first sale, we don’t know. However, with Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Christmas ahead it could get a marginal discount in the near future. Whatever the case, for $59.99 Steam Deck users will get about eight to ten hours of content. The bottom of this range represents a mainline playthrough while the top end of the range represents a completionist playthrough.

“Journey to a distant future, where the land is made of LEGO bricks and lush nature has reclaimed the Earth,” reads an official description of the game for those unfamiliar with it. “Meet the Nora tribe who live in the settlement of Mother’s Heart, and catch your first glimpse of the incredible dinosaur-like machines that roam the forests, mountains, and deserts that stretch beyond the village walls…”

