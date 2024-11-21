Steam Games Collection Features 90-Rated Games All for Just $1.99 (But Only for 24 Hours)

A new Steam deal featuring more than one 90-plus rated Steam is currently on sale for just $1.99, however, the Steam deal is set to expire on November 22, aka in 24 hours. Unlike some Steam deals, which come the way of Fanatical or other third-party Steam code sellers, this one comes directly from Steam, which is appropriate because the makers of the games included are from Steam owner, Valve.

In order to nab the collection of great Steam games normally, Steam users would have to fork over $19.99, so this represents a savings of $18 and a discount of 90 percent. In the meantime, the collection itself includes seven different items, including some of the greatest games of all time.

More specifically, the collection is The Orange Box, which is compromised of the following: Half-Life 2, Half-Life 2: Deathmatch, Half-Life 2: Episode One, Half-Life 2: Episode Two, Half-Life 2: Lost Coast, Portal, and Team Fortress 2. Unfortunately, Portal 2 is sorely missing from the collection as is the original Half-Life game.

The Orange Box, as some may know, was released back in 2007 via Valve. It not only bundled the collection of games on Steam, but brought the collection of games to console for the very first time. Unfortunately, this deal is not available for the Xbox 360 and PS3 versions of The Orange Box.

Those that decide to check out The Orange Box can expect 25 to 65 hours of single-player content, with the variance coming down to side content and how much of it is experienced. Of course, this is just for the single-player content and does not factor in any of the multiplayer content included with the package. Factor this in and it is easy to dump over 100 hours into The Orange Box, making the $1.99 asking price an absurdly good deal.

As for Steam Deck compatibility, each game featured in the compilation is either “Verified” on Steam Deck or listed as “Playable.” In other words, every game featured can be played and enjoyed on Steam Deck.

