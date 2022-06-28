Valve Doubles Steam Deck Shipments, Provides Update on Next Wave of Orders

Good news for anyone looking to get a Steam Deck that has not as of yet as Valve has revealed that the next batch of emails for reservations is set to start this week. More specifically, the last batch of Q2 reservation emails have now gone out, and Q3 reservation emails are set to start going out on June 30th. The reveal of when the wave of Q3 reservations is set to start also indicated that production for the Steam Deck has picked up. Valve expects to be shipping double the number of Steam Decks as it had been in the past starting this week.

"Some great news on the production front. We just sent the last batch of Q2 emails, and we'll start sending Q3 reservation emails on the 30th," the official Steam Deck Twitter account shared yesterday, June 27th. "Production has picked up, and after today we'll be shipping more than double the number of Steam Decks every week!"

Granted, all of this news likely won't be of much comfort to anyone that reserves a new Steam Deck right now. Even so, more Steam Decks in more hands faster than before should mean that reservation wait times might decrease. For now, all that is certain is that a new batch of reservation emails will start going out at the end of the month and Valve is shipping them faster than before.

As noted above, the first wave of Q3 reservation emails for the Steam Deck at set to start going out on June 30th. More broadly, the Steam Deck comes in multiple different versions with the base model running $399 while the most expensive version is $649. The difference between them is largely in the amount of storage and how fast said storage is. It is available to reserve now on Valve's website, though the wait for them to then become available is fairly significant. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Steam Deck right here.

