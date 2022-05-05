✖

Steam Deck now fully supports one of the best RPGs of all time. What the best role-playing game of all time is a contentious debate with many nominees. Elden Ring, The Witcher 3, Skyrim, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Mass Effect 2, Chrono Trigger, and Final Fantasy 7 are just some of the names thrown around. Another name some may put forward is Persona 4 Golden, the predecessor to Persona 5, another game some would suggest.

The great Sega and Atlus RPG was just added to Steam in 2020, and now it fully supports Valve's new Steam machine, the Steam Deck. Before this recent update, the game was not fully compatible with the device, but now the portable PC should have no issues playing the game.

Persona 4 debuted back in 2008 via the PS2 and PS2 only. An enhanced version of this game -- Persona 4 Golden -- followed four years later in 2012 via the PlayStation Vita. It was this version that was brought to Steam in 2020 and that has been verified on Steam Deck this week.

"Inaba-a quiet town in rural Japan sets the scene for budding adolescence in Persona 4 Golden," reads an official pitch of the game. "A coming of age story that sets the protagonist and his friends on a journey kickstarted by a chain of serial murders. Explore meeting kindred spirits, feelings of belonging, and even confronting the darker sides of one's self."

While Persona 4 Golden is on Steam and now Steam Deck verified, there's still no word of Persona 5 or Persona 5 Royal coming to PC/Steam. There have been rumors here and there -- usually accompanied by rumors of the games coming to Xbox consoles or Nintendo Switch as well -- but so far nothing has come of these rumors and the longer this plays out the more likely it becomes the latest iteration will stay exclusive to PlayStation consoles.

For more coverage on all things Steam, Steam Deck, and PC gaming -- including not just the latest news, but the latest rumors, leaks, and speculation -- click here.