Steam Deck Update Adds New Features and Settings, Patch Notes Revealed

The Steam Deck got another update this week to test out some new features and settings planned for the device, but it might not be one that's available to everyone. It's party of the device's beta tests housed within the Steam Deck Client Beta channel, though anyone who wants to try out the changes can enroll in the beta to do so. Some of the highlights include a new way to navigate these various Steam Deck software channels as well as a scheduled night mode that'll automatically swap over to that setting at the same time every night.

Though its settings and features added are diverse, the patch notes for this update are relatively short. That said, you can find them all below courtesy of the latest post over on the Steam community site.

Steam Deck Update Notes

Added an option to scale the Steam Deck user interface for external displays

Added a toggle for automatic scaling of the Steam Deck user interface for external displays

Added a scheduled night mode feature, allowing players to choose if and when they'd like night mode to automatically turn on

Added a Japanese (Kana) keyboard option

Added a new Steam Deck software update channel selector – there are now three options:

Stable: Recommended experience for most users. This option will install the latest stable Steam Client and SteamOS.



Beta: Testing for new Steam features. Updates frequently. This option will install Steam Client Beta and the latest stable SteamOS.



Preview: Testing for new Steam and system-level features. Updates frequently. You may encounter issues. This option will install Steam Client Beta and the SteamOS Beta.

You will only see patch notes for the update channel you've selected. As this feature is in Beta, if you opt into the Stable channel, you will not see this selector anymore.

Improved Korean keyboard user experience

Improved Adaptive Brightness slider user experience

Fixed flatpak Chrome closing improperly when quit through Steam

Fixed on-screen keyboard showing up under the Steam or Quick Access menu

The latest Steam Deck update is now available for testing for those who opt into the beta.