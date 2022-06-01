Steam Deck Docking Station Delayed

In a new update, Valve has revealed that the Steam Deck’s planned Docking Station has now been delayed. According to the company, the peripheral has been pushed back for two reasons in particular: parts shortages and problems related to COVID. The company has not revealed a new window for the Docking Station’s release, but pledged to offer more information as it becomes available. Fans still waiting to obtain a Steam Deck will be happy to know that the issues related to this delay will not have any impact on the wait list for the system itself.

“Due to parts shortages and COVID closures at our manufacturingfacilities, the official Steam Deck Docking Station is delayed. We’reworking on improving the situation and will share more info when we haveit. This has no effect on production schedule and reservation windowsfor Steam Decks (different parts, different factories),” the update reads. “In the meantime the team is continuing to work on improving the dockedexperience for Steam Deck with all USB-C hubs and external displays.”

Many Steam Deck users are already reacting with disappointment to this news, though most seem to be understanding about the situation. Parts shortages have been a real problem for the video game industry over the last few years, making it significantly more difficult for companies to produce enough quantity to meet demand. That’s certainly been the case for the Steam Deck console itself, as there are still a number of people that are waiting patiently to acquire one.

Hopefully, this delay won’t be too long! On the Steam website, some users expressed hope that Valve would clarify an expected window for the Docking Station’s release. It’s possible this delay could just be another month or two, but some users are hoping to make alternative plans if it lasts any longer than that. For now, fans will just have to wait for another update from the company.

Do you plan on purchasing a Docking Station for the Steam Deck? Have you been able to acquire the system just yet? Let usknow in thecomments or share yourthoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!