Valve Giving More Steam Decks Away for Free

Valve has made many legendary games and series over the years, including Half-Life, Portal, Counter-Strike, Dota, and Left 4 Dead. It's best known for its digital PC storefront Steam though, and now the Steam Deck as well, it's portable, handheld PC that brings Steam gaming on the go. As you may know, not only is the machine expensive, but even if you get an order in it may be a while before it's fulfilled. That said, if you don't have the money for a Steam Deck, well there's some good news: Valve is giving a few units away, free of charge.

If any of this sounds familiar, it's because Valve gave away a metric ton of Steam Decks during The Game Awards earlier this month. According to Valve, the team has been "blown away by the overwhelming response" to this giveaway that it has "decided to give away another round of Steam Decks. More specifically, it's giving away 171 units of the machine.

What's the catch? Well, there is none, but the 171 lucky names are being pulled from The Game Awards registrants. In other words, if you missed out on one during The Game Awards, this is your second chance. Meanwhile, if you missed the initial giveaway, yo're out of luck.

How do you know if you've won? Well, Valve says it will be letting winners know via email. So, just keep spamming that refresh button until it appears or you give up hope on humanity.

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear when and how quickly winners will be selected. It's quite possible by the time you're reading this all units have been given away. And again, if you never registered in the first place, you will never in the running to begin with.

