One of 2025’s biggest Xbox games is now Steam Deck verified, and it is not even out yet. So far, it it has been a somewhat underwhelming year for Xbox Game Studios. Avowed came out earlier this year — and while a solid release — it didn’t quite replicate the highs of Obsidian Entertainment’s past. Meanwhile, South of Midnight was arguably one of the more substantial flops of the year. Xbox Game Pass, however, has been on fire. And of course, there is still plenty of year left for Xbox Game Studios to turn thins around. To this end, it still has Gears of War: Reloaded, Keeper, Ninja Gaiden 4, and The Outer Worlds 2 all in the pipeline for the remainder of the year.

All four of these Xbox Game Studios’ releases coming in the remainder of the year will be available on PC when they release, and three of the four releases will also be available on other consoles. To this end, those planning on picking up Gears of War: Reloaded, specifically, and who plan on picking it up on Steam in the process, will be happy to know the game will be Steam Deck Verified the moment it releases. And we know this because a couple months away from its release it is already Steam Deck Verified, according to its Steam listing at least.

For those unfamiliar with the terminology, “Verified” on Steam Deck refers to a game that has been tested by Valve and confirmed to work on the handheld machine from start to finish. More than this, it works well with both the built-in display and controls of the Steam Deck without any configuration on the user side of things.

Gears of War: Reloaded is a remaster of the first Gears of War game set to release on August 26, 2025 via PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X.

