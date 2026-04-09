One of PlayStation’s best PC games is now Steam Deck Verified, roughly a month after its release on PC and Steam. More specifically, the Steam Deck Verification arrives 21 days after its release on Steam and PC; however, it has been playable this whole time, just not Verified. Verified means Valve has tested the PlayStation game for Steam Deck, and can confirm that not only is the game playable on the Valve handheld from start to finish, but it also works well with its built-in display and controls. The verification process is not a very rigorous one, though, so it’s unclear what has changed or improved from before, and just how good the 2025 game currently is on the Steam Deck.

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As of today, April 9, Kojima Productions and PlayStation’s Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is Steam Deck Verified. The news comes from the former, via its official X account, but the announcement does not come with any details on what’s new and improved compared to the previous iteration of the PC game on Steam Deck.

One of 2025’s Best Games

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is one of 2025’s best games and one of PlayStation’s best games, at least of this generation. This is best evidenced by its 89 on Metacritic and its seven nominations at The Game Awards, as well as our perfect score for it in our official review of the Hideo Kojima game.

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Death Stranding 2, as the name implies, the sequel to 2019’s Death Stranding, and it is arguably best on PC, which has some exclusive features and upgrades compared to the PS5 and PS5 Pro versions. And it’s been awarded for this with an “Overwhelmingly Positive” user review score on Steam, the highest rating possible on the platform, and the result of a 95% approval rating after 3,415 reviews.

Those on Steam Deck who want to jump on the open-world action-adventure game now that it is Steam Deck Verified should expect to still pay the launch price, which is $70. Unfortunately, PlayStation is not quick to discount its games on PC, so this may not change until the holiday season.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.