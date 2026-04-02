Steam Deck 2 Report Narrows Down Release Date

A new report has narrowed down the Steam Deck 2 release date. Valve has confirmed in the past, as far back as 2023, that it’s going to make a successor to the Steam Deck, but it’s also said it will not rush the follow-up to the market, and will rather only release it when it has a meaningful upgrade to offer. This has left some Steam Deck enthusiasts wondering if they are going to be waiting a while for Steam Deck 2, but if a new report is true, the wait won’t be too long.

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The new report comes from KeplerL2, a well-known industry insider with a mixed reputation for reliability. In other words, they have proven reliable at times in the past, but don’t have a perfect track record. So, take everything they say with a grain of salt. According to the NeoGAF user, though, Valve is aiming to release the Steam Deck 2 sometime in 2028.

Additional Details About Steam Deck 2

Adding to this, KeplerL2 claims that Valve will not be making use of a semi-custom SoC for the Steam Deck 2, unlike the PS6 and next Xbox, or at least unlike what is expected from the next PlayStation and Xbox consoles. This means that there is more flexibility in improving the machine, the longer it is delayed. So, if the Steam Deck 2 were to release in 2028, compared to this year, it’s going to be more upgraded than if the same were the case with the PS6 and next Xbox, hypothetically at least.

The Steam Deck was only released in 2022, and it remains a contemporary machine, so while 2028 may seem like a long wait, it actually isn’t. The PS6 and the next Xbox have already been out for six years, with no official announcement of their successors. If the Steam Deck 2 comes out in 2028, its turnaround will be quicker than this and quicker than the turnaround of the Nintendo Switch 2.

More than this, it’s a terrible time to mass-produce a piece of video game hardware due to the current economic constraints, aka inflation, turbulent oil prices, component shortages, and the never-ending shipping crisis. So, the longer Valve can kick the can down the road, the more time there is for things to improve, which will make the Steam Deck 2 cheaper and easier to make. This is assuming things improve, though, which is a mighty assumption at this point.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversations happening right now over on the ComicBook Forum.