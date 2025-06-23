Marvel Game Just Released on Steam Is Free

A Marvel game just released on Steam, and the good news for PC users is they can try it for free because the Marvel game is free-to-play for all. The Marvel game in question is not a brand new release across the board, as it has been available to Marvel fans since 2014, however, it is a brand new release on both PC and Steam. Previously, it was only available on mobile phones, and in the Arcade, the latter coming in 2019. To date, the Marvel game has never come to console, and this has not changed.

The Marvel game in question is Marvel Contest of Champions from developer and publisher Kabam, a Canadian company known for mobile games alongside the occasional PC and Facebook release. Upon its initial release back in 2014, Marvel Contest of Champions — a fighting game — garnered a 76 on Metacritic. However, it appears Steam users are liking it less.

On Steam, Marvel Contest of Champions has a “Mixed” rating, the consequence of only 60 percent of user reviews rating the game positively. Of course, it being 11 years later does the Marvel fighting game no favor in this regard.

“The ultimate Marvel contest has arrived on PC,” reads the game’s official description on Steam. “Step into The Battlerealm and experience epic 1v1 combat featuring your favorite Super Heroes and Villains from across the Marvel Universe — now fully optimized for mouse, keyboard, and controller on the big screen! As a Summoner chosen by The Collector, assemble a powerful team from a roster of over 300 Champions — including iconic Avengers, X-Men, Guardians of the Galaxy, Spider-Verse heroes, and more! Whether you’re teaming up Iron Man and Wolverine or pitting Deadpool against Venom, the combinations are endless and the stakes are high.”

Those on Steam Deck interested in checking out Marvel Contest of Champions now that it is finally on PC and Steam should note that the game’s Steam Deck compatibility is listed as “Unknown.” To this end, there is no guarantee the Marvel game runs on Steam Deck, let alone runs well, especially with minimal configuration from the user. Alternatively, it could run like a dream on Steam Deck. Whatever the case, Valve has no information on the matter.

