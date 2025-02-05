Helpful Steam Update Now Warns Players About Early Access Games

A new change has been made to Steam, and it could prove to be very helpful for users. The platform already warns buyers when a game is in early access, and considered to be in an unfinished state. However, the new update will now tell potential buyers how long has passed since the last time the game was updated. This should give consumers a better idea how much progress has been made on the game, and whether it will ever actually leave early access. The move should help Steam users make a better judgement call on whether to actually make a purchase, or wait until early access comes to an end.

Steam has a lot of games available for purchase, and the sheer amount is more than any user could ever actually play. With so much competition on the marketplace, it’s beneficial for users to have the most information possible. For some users, the length of time between updates won’t make much of a difference, but for others, it could be the deciding factor between buying a title that’s in early access, or waiting and buying a game that’s considered “finished.” Not everyone is consistently watching for updates, or checking a game’s social channels. This small step on Steam’s part will lead to more informed consumers, and could make a big difference in how people spend money on the platform.

no rest for the wicked released in early access last year

While this is a change that’s better for consumers, it will be interesting to see how developers feel. On one hand, the candidness is great to see, but it could also color perception in an unflattering way. We could see developers rushing out updates just to avoid any negative perceptions, when they might have otherwise waited a bit longer to release them. Of course, this could also force developers to be more upfront with the development process, which is something that gamers often appreciate.

Over the last few years, there has been a lot of discussion about early access games. Some developers have really enjoyed the freedom that early access gives them. Last year, No Rest for the Wicked creative director Thomas Mahler called the decision to release the game in early access “one of the best decisions we could’ve made.” Mahler said that the information they received from actual players was much more beneficial than what they would have received from a “Focus Testing Group.”

With developers clearly seeing the benefit of releasing games in early access, we’re going to see more of them embracing this release method. As this becomes more common, it’s probably a good thing to make consumers as informed as possible before they make the commitment to purchase a game that isn’t complete.

Are you happy about this change Steam is making? How do you feel about early access games? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!

