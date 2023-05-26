Steam Users Get a Free Game and 5 DLCs

Dovetail Games, a game developer known for making a number of different simulation games, is giving Steam users a free game as well as a number of different DLCs. The free game in question is a train sim called TGV Voyages Train Simulator, and it's being given away as part of a series of different train-related giveaways that have been taking place this week. There's only one catch with the DLCs, however -- they're for several different games other than TGV Voyages Train Simulator itself, so they're best redeemed by those who already have a game or two from Dovetail Games or are inclined to get one now after trying this train sim for free.

Before we get to those DLCs, let's start with the free train sim. TGV Voyages Train Simulator is free on Steam right now, and all you have to do is head here and claim it. It's free to keep there so long as you redeem it between now and June 2nd. Fair warning, however: the game has mixed reviews so far with many of the more recent ones criticizing its shortcomings, but as many have pointed out, there's no risk in trying it out now that the game's free.

"TGV Voyages allows you to experience high speed train travel through the French countryside in Train Simulator," a preview of the game said. "This is a standalone version of Train Simulator that has limited content. See below for more information.The high speed railways of France, dominated by the iconic TGV® Duplex, are brought to life in the breathtaking new Ligne Grande Vitesse: Marseille Saint-Charles to Avignon-TGV route for Train Simulator."

As for the DLCs, you can find a list of those below as well as the games that they require in order to use them. Many of the DLCs cost as much as a full game themselves, so even if you're not about to start playing train sims right now, they're worth claiming in case you ever think you might in the future.

Free DLCs from Dovetail Games

This game and the DLCs for other Dovetail titles will only be free for a while, so grab them before they're gone if you want them.