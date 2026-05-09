Steam Best-Selling Game Review Bombed by PC Gamers

One of 2026’s most popular and best-selling Steam games has been targeted in a huge review bombing. The game in question was already on the ropes in this regard following a couple of controversial updates that left some players upset. This took the PC game from “Overwhelmingly Positive” on Steam — the highest rating possible — to “Mixed.” Now, it’s “Mostly Negative” as this negative feedback generated by these controversial updates has been mixed with the aforementioned review bombing.

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Where the previous negative reviews were based on a couple of post-launch updates to Slay the Spire 2, the PC game released back in March has now come under scrutiny for something that is less tangible. More specifically, it has come to light that critic and commentator Anita Sarkeesian worked with studio Mega Crit on the game as a consultant. What she exactly consulted on, we do not know. The only reason we even know she worked on the game is that she appears in its credits for the contribution. And some fans are not happy about this.

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Slay the Spire 2 Controversy

For those who do not know, Anita Sarkeesian is a polarizing figure in the industry who came to prominence in the 2010s for her work in the industry for highlighting and examining tropes involving female video game characters. For this, she was a target of substantial online harassment. This was Gamergate, which faded over time, but the critiques of the campaign never died. Hence why Slay the Spire 2 is getting review bombed just because it hired Sarkeesian as a consultant.

Between fans upset over recent updates and this, 65% of its reviews over the last 30 days — which total 51,859 — are negative. It remains to be seen what exactly Valve will do in response, but it often will filter out these reviews over time. In the meantime, Mega Crit has yet to say a word about the whole debacle. If this changes, we will update the story accordingly. In the meantime, if you notice the game’s “Mostly Negative” user review score, it’s because of these two things.

So far, the backlash has not really spilt anywhere beyond Steam. The game is in early access, so user reviews are not available on Metacritic yet. Meanwhile, it’s PC-only, so there is nothing for console users to review. And right now, the game’s most recent trailer, its launch trailer, has not been impacted.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.