Steam Game Is Free Before It’s Removed Forever

A Steam game that was previously a paid game is now free, and it has been made free because it is being removed from the digital PC storefront. The Steam game in question was only released back on April 1, 2024, so it is fairly new. That said, the developer and publisher of the game — Anything Nose — is shutting down. It is unclear why this means the game must be removed from Steam, but this is the reason provided by the developer. As for when exactly it is going to be removed from Steam that information is not provided. All the developer notes is it will be soon. As for the game itself, it is called Mouthole.

“We’re very sad to have to announce that Anything Nose is no longer able to continue operating,” reads an official statement from Anything Nose. “We’re also sad to announce that Mouthole will soon be removed from the Steam storefront as well. “We’re incredibly grateful to everyone who played and supported our work. We can’t say how much we’ve appreciated it.”

For those unfamiliar with the game, Mouthole is a creepy adventure RPG that places players in surreal world. And apparently it is pretty good. Right now, the free Steam game has a 97 percent approval rating across 87 different user reviews.

“Find whatever comfort you can in your house, deciding what you want to spend your limited time on and which threads you want to pull,” reads the game’s official description on Steam. “Work on your fitness, surf the web, invest in the stock market, scrub up and keep your life together – or dream to delve deeper into the mysteries inside your mouth Get to know a small cast of characters; alter their lives with your actions. Play your way and find out how your story ends.”

There is no concrete and conclusive data on how long Mouthole is, but many of the user reviews have 1-2 hours with the game. Though others have as much as 10 hours. What can certainly be confirmed it is on the shorter side. What can not be confirmed is whether or not it runs on Steam Deck. The game’s Steam page lists Steam Deck compatibility as “Unknown.”

“Came for the temporal scarcity, stayed for the existential crisis,” reads one of the aforementioned user reviews. “Underrated game. I respect the creativity that went into this project,” adds another user review.

In addition to Mouthole being removed from Steam, the studio’s upcoming game, Diacritic, is being cancelled. This means its own listing is being removed from Steam, as well as its free demo.

