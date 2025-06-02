Steam RPG From 2022 Now Free for Everyone

A new free Steam game is now available for all PC users. The free Steam game in question is a strategy game meets RPG that was released in 2022 by developer Ars Goetia and publisher Dear Villagers. In addition to standard PC users, this offer is also relevant for Steam Deck users. While the free Steam game is not Steam Deck Verified, its Steam listing does note the PC game is “Playable” on Steam Deck. “Playable” means the game can be played on Steam Deck, but it may require extra effort in configuration and it may not play very well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The free Steam game in question is called Hellslave, and this new free promotion — which runs until June 16 — comes on the back of its sequel being announced last month. In other words, this promotion is no doubt to promote the upcoming sequel, which is 2026 bound. Whatever the case, the promotion saves PC users $20 on a PC game that is apparently quite good.

On Steam, the RPG has a “Very Positive” rating, the second highest rating a game can earn on Steam. This is thanks to an 81 percent approval rating across 717 different user reviews.

“The apocalypse is here, and humanity stands on the edge of extinction,” reads an official elevator pitch of the free game on Steam, for those completely unfamiliar with it. “In Hell slave, the only way to stop the demon horde is by making a pact with the Devil and choosing which of the 6 demons to worship. Will you embrace the power of darkness to save the world, or will it consume you?”

Play video

Those that decide to check out this new free Steam game should expect an experience that, on average, will run you anywhere from 8 to 12 hours, with variation coming down to playstyle and completion rate.

“This was a very pleasant surprise,” reads one of the aforementioned Steam user reviews. “Dark fantasy done right, this game absolutely nails the atmosphere. From the music to the art direction, everything is spot-on. The combat is fast and fun, and the whole experience lasts just under 15 hours — just about right, without overstaying its welcome.”

For more Steam and Steam Deck coverage — including all of the latest Steam news, all of the latest Steam rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Steam deals like this new free game deal — click here.