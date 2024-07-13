New Steam Game Given Away for Free, but Not for Much Longer

If you’re fan of games like Vampire Survivors and other shooters that feature seemingly endless waves of enemies and upgrades for players to unlock, there’s a newish game on Steam right now that you need to get while it’s still free. That game in question is called Pizza Hero, and it just landed on Steam towards the end of June for the very agreeable price of “free.” That 100% discount is only going to last for awhile longer, however, with Pizza Hero set to return to a full price at an undisclosed date, so you should grab it for free now while you still can.

Pizza Hero has been out on mobile platforms for over a year now, but it only just recently came to Steam in June. A quick look at the YouTube Short below from the developer that shows off the game will show how the gameplay and even the art to a degree both very much take after experiences like Vampire Survivors and others in the bullet-filled roguelite genre, but in this game, you play as a piece of pizza instead of a monster slayer. You’re still fighting monsters, but you’re picking up things like pizza toppings instead to grant yourself extra powers for the runs.

“Pizza Hero is a swarm survivor, meaning that you’ll need to use all of your skills and strategies to take down waves of relentless enemies. With randomly generated levels and power-ups, no two playthroughs are ever the same,” an overview of the Pizza Hero game explained. “To help you in your quest, the game features an auto-rotate feature that allows you to easily switch between targeting groups without having to manually rotate.”

To compare it to some other games in the genre, Pizza Hero has just over 20 different powerups to collect during a match and still lets you upgrade your overall stats after a run as well with those upgrades persisting between runs. A note added to the game’s Steam page towards the end of June confirmed that Pizza Hero will eventually be a full-priced game, but it didn’t specify when that change would happen nor did it say how much the game would cost.

“Attention, gamers! Pizza Hero is now available for free on Steam, but this offer won’t last long,” developer Astro Hound said. “Simply add the game to your library, and you’ll have it forever.. for free! The promotion ends soon, so don’t miss out on this exciting adventure!