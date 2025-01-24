Steam Game Now 100% Free Before Its Removed From Sale Forever

Another Steam game is being delisted, but before it is removed from sale forever, it has been made free to download for anyone who wishes to grab it before it is gone. It is unclear if this impacts Steam Deck users because it is unclear if the Steam game supports the Steam Deck. The listing for the PC game, specifically, notes that Steam Deck compatibility is “unknown.” To this end, it could run perfectly on Steam Deck, not at all, or somewhere in between these two extremes.

The Steam game in question hails from 2020, when it was released by developer Sunnyside Games and publisher Noodlecake. And according to user reviews for it, the PC game is pretty good. To date, it has attracted 166 user reviews, 89 percent of which are positive. This gives the Steam game a “Very Positive” rating, the second highest rating a PC game can earn on Steam. That said, apparently none of this was sufficient because it is being delisted.

The free Steam game, for those that have not connected the dots, is Towaga: Among Shadows, which isn’t normally free on Steam, but has been made free because it is being delisted. When exactly it is being delisted though, we don’t know. This information has not been provided by the aforementioned pair, who only note it will be “soon.” Why is it being delisted? Well, an accompanying statement says the publishing rights for the PC version have come to an end.

“We want to share a quick update: Towaga will soon be delisted from Steam as the publishing rights for the PC version have come to an end,” reads said statement. “Thank you so much for playing and for being a part of the Towaga adventure. It’s been an incredible journey, and we’re grateful for your support and feedback.”

While the game is being removed from Steam, it is set to remain available on mobile devices via the App Store and Google Play store. How long the publishing rights for the game on these platforms is, we also don’t know because this has also not been divulged.

Those that decide to check out Towaga: Among Shadows now that it free on Steam for a limited time should expect a game that is about two to six hours long. The bottom end of this range represents a mainline playthrough. Meanwhile, the top end of this range represents a completionist playthrough of the game.

For more all of our past and recent coverage on the Valve storefront — including all of the latest Steam news, all of the latest Steam rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Steam deals — click here.