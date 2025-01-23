Prime Gaming Has a New Free Game and It’s One of the Best Games of All Time

Amazon Prime subscribers, via Prime Gaming, have a new free game to download, and it is one of the best games of all time. As always with Prime Gaming, this is a full free game download. This new offer is not a demo nor a free trial. Further, while an active subscription is required to download the free game, an active subscription is not required to retain this free game. In other words, it is free to keep. As for the game, it hails from 2000.

Back in 2000, the free game in question — an RPG — released to a 90 on Metacritic. The same year, it then came to Mac, and then two years later in 2002, it came to PS2. And this was the last platform it came to. It never came to Nintendo platforms nor Xbox.

The new free Prime Gaming game is part of the January lineup of free games, and hits alongside 15 other games. The lineup in total features 16 free games, with various different drop days throughout the month. Today, January 23, adds 5 of the 16 games. Three of the games are Epic Games Store codes for Zombie Army 4: Dead War, Star Stuff, and To The Rescue. One of five the games meanwhile, is Spitlings, which is via the Amazon Games App. And then the fifth and final game — the aforementioned 2000 release — is the Game of the Year edition of Deus Ex. This code has been give via GOG.

Developed by Ion Storm and published by Eidos Interactive, Deus Ex is widely considered one of the great RPGs of all time, and kickstarted a five-game series that lingers to this day. The follow-ups include 2003’s Deus Ex: Invisible War (2003), 2011’s Deus Ex: Human Revolution, 2013’s Deus Ex: The Fall, and 2016’s Deus Ex: Mankind Divided. The later three of these four games are notably prequels, while Invisible War is the lone sequel.

For the month of January, there is set to be one more drop of free Prime Gaming games on January 3, which will specifically include three games. Even more specific than this, it will include the following three free games: Blood West (GOG), Super Meat Boy Forever (Epic Games Store) and Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights (Epic Games Store).

