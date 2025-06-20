Steam Makes Sci-fi Game Free for Everyone

A sci-fi game from 2016 is now free for everyone on PC via Steam. Unfortunately, the listing of the new free Steam game notes that Steam Deck compatibility is “Unknown.” To this end, Steam Deck users may run into issues trying to run the new free PC game, assuming the handheld Valve machine can run the PC game at all. As for the free game itself, it is nothing very noteworthy, but it may be of interest to sci-fi fans looking for a small, palette cleanser between big releases.

The new free Steam game is called Space Pilgrim Episode II: Epsilon Indi, which is obviously a sequel to Episode I. And as you can see below, and its normal $1.99 price point, the PC game is humble in its offering, but apparently it is pretty good. On Steam, it has 426 user reviews, and 89 percent of these reviews are positive. As a result, the free Steam game has a “Very Positive” rating.

“One year after the events of Episode I, Captain Pilgrim is once again carrying a shipload of passengers between star systems,” reads an official description of the game on Steam. “This time her guests include a mysterious priestess, a wayward youth and a robotics genius. Little does she know that this latest journey will set her off on another hazardous adventure, involving a shadowy government organization known as the Jackals.”

Those that download Space Pilgrim Episode II: Epsilon Indi for free now that it is free on Steam should expect a game that is about a couple hours of long and a mature content rating.

“A very fun and quirky little game series about rebellion in a small sci-fi setting. I enjoyed a lot of the background world-building and the characters are very charming,” reads one of the aforementioned user reviews. “Gameplay consist of straight forward fetch quest puzzles which is okay considering this is an RPGmaker game that costs very little.”

While Space Pilgrim Episode II: Epsilon Indi is now free on Steam, it won’t be forever. This new deal is specifically only available until June 26. As for why it has been made free, we don’t know. Other games in the series have not been made free though.

