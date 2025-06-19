Epic Games Store New Free Game Is a 2024 Release

Like every week, Epic Games Store has a new free game this week. And for the week between June 19 and June 26, PC users on Epic Games Store have a 2024 release to download for free. As always, once claimed the free PC game is free to keep forever. There is no subscription required nor is this a free demo or a free trial. Rather, it is a full, free game download. The only requirement to keep in mind is the window of availability.

The new free Epic Games Store game is called The Operator from developer Bureau 81. An adventure simulation game, it released back on July 22, 2024. And according to PC user reviews on Steam, it is pretty good. To date, it has 6,039 user reviews. And 92 percent of these user reviews are positive, giving the free PC game a “Very Positive” ranking on Steam. This is the second highest rating a Steam game can earn.

“Welcome to the FDI, Mr Tanner,” reads an official description of the game for all of those unfamiliar with it. “Time to clear your head, work through your hangover and start your first day as an Operator. There are plenty of cases to solve. Assist our field agents using your computer console and ingenuity to bring criminals to justice. Ready to make the world a better place?”

The Operator only normally costs $14, so this new free Epic Games Store offer isn’t the biggest money saver, but it is at least a quality game, which can’t be said about many weeks. Meanwhile, those that check out The Operator as a result of it being free on the Epic Games Store for a limited time should expect a game that is about three to five hours long. The bottom part of this range represents a playthrough that just plays the main story while the high end of this range represents a completionist playthrough.

This is the first time The Operator has ever been free on PC or any other platform. And when this type of of opportunity will come up again is anyone’s best guess.

For more Epic Games Store coverage — including all of the latest Epic Games Store news, all of the latest Epic Games Store deals, and all of the latest Epic Games Store free games — click here.