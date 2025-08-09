New Steam Game Is 100% Free Forever

A new Steam game just released is 100% free forever, no limited time window to worry about and no strings attached. More than this, there are no microtransactions or monetization getting in the way of the free experience. Are there any catches? No, unless you are on Steam Deck. Right now, it is unclear how well the game runs on Steam Deck — if at all — because its Steam Deck compatibility is listed as “Unknown.”

The new free Steam game is specifically a local co-op action puzzle that does require two players to play. And unfortunately, at least right now, there is no online option. This could be a barrier to entry for some, but for those who have checked it out so far, it has impressed. To this end, after 276 reviews, the new free Steam game just released back on July 31 has a 93% approval rating. This means it has a “Very Positive” rating, the second highest rating a Steam game can earn, and very close to the highest rating possible, “Overwhelmingly Positive.” Despite this, despite the Steam game being free and boasting excellent user reviews, it has been flying under the radar. To this end, if you have never heard of Wires and Whiskers, you are not the only one. But it is worth your attention.

A good reason you may have never heard of it is it because the free Steam game is actually the result of an ambitious student project. In other words, its marketing is non-existent. Despite this, it has attracted a large number of players so far when you consider the context.

“Wires and Whiskers is a fast-paced, two-player local co-op game where you control a cybernetic lab gerbil and its armed exosuit through tactical combat and magnetic puzzles,” reads an official description of the game for those just learning about it. “Each player takes on a unique role: one handles agile movement and melee dashes (the gerbil), while the other manages long-range attacks and magnetic interaction systems (the exosuit). You must rely on precise coordination to survive an irradiated world overrun by mutated enemies and unstable tech.”

As you would expect, Wires and Whiskers is not very long. How long exactly, we do not know, but many of the Steam user reviews describe it as a “short game.” To this end, many of the Steam user reviews don’t have longer than an hour logged with the PC game.

