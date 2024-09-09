Steam Users Surprised After Game Is Made 100% Free for Limited Time

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

A fan-favorite Steam game is now available to download for free, but only for a limited time. The deal comes specifically not from Valve or the Steam storefront directly, but via Fanatical, an authorized third-party seller of Steam keys. The only requirement to claim a free Steam key of said game is to sign up for the Fanatical newsletter, which you can unsubscribe from whenever you please. Meanwhille, those interested should be mindful that the offer is only available until September 15 or as supplies last, whichever comes first.

As for the game in question, it hails from 2021, a year that treated gamers to the likes of It Takes Two, Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Deathloop, Streets of Rage 4, Hitman 3, Metroid Dread, Psychonauts 2, The Forgotten City, Returnal, and a few other notable games. It was a fairly light year, which is always true of the year after a new console generation begins. What also came out in 2021 was Astronarch from solo developer Dale Turner.

If you never heard of it, Astronarch is a mix between a roguelike and an auto-battler, and it is apparently quite good, or at least this is what the Steam user reviews for the game suggest. To date, the game has 774 user reviews, 91 percent of which are positive, giving the game a "Very Positive" Steam user review rating. This is the second highest rating you can earn on Steam, and only a few points short of the highest rating.

Normally, the game costs $14.99, so this represents a healthy bit of savings for a game that can technically be beaten in a couple of hours, but that will typically set you back 25 to 35 hours. It is a roguelike though, so it technically can be beaten very quickly if you are lucky and skilled enough.

"A fusion of roguelikes and auto-battlers like never before seen. Recruit a party of mysterious heroes, navigate deadly lands, collect an arsenal of magical items, and vanquish a new evil threatening the realm," reads an official elevator pitch of the game

As for Steam Deck compatibility, the game's Steam listing mentions it is "playable" on Steam. This is different than "verified," and according to Valve, means "it might require extra effort to interact with and configure" for Steam Deck users.