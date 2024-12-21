Steam Users Surprised With New Free Games (Including AAA RPG)

Steam users have been surprised with new free games, and one of these games is a fairly popular AAA RPG. Steam Deck users may find less mileage with the new free games though. Both games are only available for free for a limited time, but if claimed in time Steam users can keep the games forever. In other words, this is not a free trial nor a free demo but a full free download.

The more notable of the new free Steam games — which is available for free until January 6 — is the aforementioned AAA RPG, which hails from the year 2017. In 2017, RPG greats like Persona 5, Divinity: Original Sin II, South Park: The Fractured But Whole, and Horizon Zero Dawn all released. Perhaps less notable than these RPGs, but still a major release, was Black Desert.

Developed and published by Pearl Abyss, and played by over 20 million people to date, Black Desert is specifically an open-world action MMORPG. Normally it costs $9.99 on Steam. As for Steam Deck support, the game’s Steam listing lists it as “Unsupported.”

“Black Desert is a sandbox oriented MMO featuring full action combat and an immense seamless world full of adventure and danger,” reads an official description of the game for those unfamiliar with it Travel through the lands in search of treasure and adventure or become one of the top craftsmen in the land. Set up trade routes and breed horses or compete against other guilds in epic siege warfare.”

The other free Steam game is less noteworthy and only free to download until December 24. It is called Distant Space 2 and comes the way of developer PixelMouse2, who also published the game. It is partially less notable because it normally only costs $0.99. Incidentally, it is also a 2017 release.

“Distant Space 2 – is an indirect continuation of the first part, in which you will find more dynamic gameplay,” reads an official description of the game on Steam. “Your task is to destroy enemy ships on each level to go to the next of 26 available. In addition to conventional ships, you will have to wait for the boss ships, the battle with which will not be easy. To help you available additional weapons, which can be picked up from the enemies you killed.”

Those on Steam Deck interested in checking this one out now that it is free on Steam may find issues when trying to play it. That said, it it not “Unsupported” like Black Desert. Rather, its Steam Deck status is “Unknown.”

