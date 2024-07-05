New Steam Game Is 100% Free, but Not for Long

Any Steam users looking for something new to play this weekend have a free PC game waiting for them to try right now, but not for very long. That’s because this particular free Steam game – a horror game, in case that makes the giveaway more interesting – is free only from now until the morning of July 7th when it’ll go back to its normal price. The game in question is called Cakey’s Twisted Bakery, and if you haven’t heard of it, that’s likely because the game is brand new on Steam as of July 5th.

Cakey’s Twisted Bakery is developed and published by TinyMindz with a trailer released just recently to show off what the game’s all about. It shows some shades of other horror games like Five Nights at Freddy’s and Poppy’s Playtime as far as its designs and settings go with an aptly twisted setup to compliment its aesthetic. You’re searching for your brother in Cakey’s Twisted Bakery while sneaking and hiding from the creatures in the bakery so that you’re not the next one getting baked. You can download the game for free right here through Steam.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s bake or die at Cakey’s Bakery, where human children are the secret ingredient to strange monsters’ delicious pastries. Find the recipe for survival to escape the bakery and it’s sweet and scary staff!” an overview of the game explained. “You’re searching for your little brother, George, who has gone missing somewhere in the bakery. To rescue him, you must face the challenges of Cakey and his crumbly companions: Frostina and Candy Bane.”

“Gather ingredients to bake the perfect pie of destruction to use against the roaming bakery baddies. But be careful! This won’t be a walk in the park. One wrong step and you’ll find yourself as the next course in a monster meal. Hide and sneak your way through many dark rooms to unlock your way home.”

Some of the reviews left on Cakey’s Twisted Bakery so far say that it’s worth a playthrough, but none seem to be lavishing the game with praise just yet. As far as the criticisms, several of the negative reviews say that there’s not much direction in the game with others citing issues with performance and controls. Still, free is free, though it only costs nothing if you get it before July 7th at which point it’ll be $10 again.