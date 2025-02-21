New Horror Game Now Free to Download and Keep on Steam

A Steam game is now available to download for free until February 24. The free Steam game — which is playable on Steam Deck — is a full free download. This means once it is claimed, it is free to keep perpetually. However, the offer has to be redeemed by 1:00 PM ET February 24 because after this the offer will expire and the free Steam game in question will revert back to its normal price point of $19.99.

Meanwhile, while the free PC game is playable on Steam Deck, it has not been Verified by Valve for the Steam Deck. This, according to Valve, means the game may require extra effort to interact with or configure when running it on Steam Deck. In other words, Steam Deck users may run into various issues, though none that will prevent the game from being played start to finish on the handheld machine.

As for the free Steam game in question, it is a 2022 release described by developer Mr. Pink and publisher HypeTrain Digital as a “survival-horror FPS prop Hunt roguelike.” More specifically, the game is Golden Light, which according to Steam user reviews, is pretty good.

To date, 2,518 user reviews have been left for the game on Steam, and 88 percent of these reviews are positive, giving the game a “Very Positive” ranking. This is the second highest rating a game can earn on Steam.

“Welcome to the Meat Zone. Prop Hunt where props hunts you.. Also it’s a horror roguelike,” reads an official description of the game on Steam. “Golden Light is a procedural dark comedy horror game with roguelike elements and an eerie atmosphere. Descend into the depths of the Gut to save your loved one.”

Play video

“Procedural horror meets absolute nonsense in this meat-filled masterpiece,” reads one of the user reviews in question. “If you’re a fan of being startled, then this is your jam. If you’re interested in more psychological horror, then not a good choice. But generally, this game is a solid one that I dive in to occasionally, regret diving into, and forget about for several days only to return and repeat the process.”

Those that decide to check this free video game should expect to dump anywhere between seven to ten hours into the game, with the variance coming down to factors like playstyle and completion rate. Meanwhile, to download the free Steam game, Steam users should be prepared to fork over 2 GB of space.