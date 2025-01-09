Steam Users Have 24 Hours to Buy 2021 Game Before It Disappears Forever

Steam users have 24 hours to buy a Warhammer game before it disappears from the PC digital storefront forever as the result of delisting. The game in question hails from 2021, a notably slow year for the video game industry in terms of video game releases. And this is because it was the year after the new consoles — PS5 and Xbox Series X|S — released. Not always, but typically, the year after a new console generation begins is a bit light in terms of major releases, with many games preferring to release at launch or get more time with the console. 2021 was no exception.

This is most evident by the fact smaller release, It Takes Two, which didn’t even crack the 90s on Metacritic, won Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2021. Other notable releases from 2021 include Deathloop, Resident Evil Village, Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Returnal, Metroid Dread, Psychonauts 2, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Monster Hunter Rise, and Call of Duty: Vanguard.

What also came out in 2021, though it was less notable, was a new Warhammer game for Warhammer fans: Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall. Three years later it is being delisted on January 10. Despite being only available for one more day, the game has not been discounted, which means anyone who wants to get it last minute will need to fork over the full asking price of $19.99.

Like many previously delisted Warhammer games, Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall is being delisted due to an expiring license. Of course, a license could have been renewed to prevent this, but this clearly did not make commercial sense for Carbon Studio otherwise this is exactly what would have happened. And this is no surprise as the game neither reviewed very well or sold well.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the news that Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall will be delisted from all platforms — Meta, Steam, and Viveport — as our license reaches its conclusion,” said Carbon Studio at the time of the original announcement back in December that the game was being delisted on January 10, 2025.”

Carbon Studio’s statement continues: “It was a privilege and an honour to collaborate with Warhammer to bring the rich and immersive world of Age of Sigmar to life. Their incredible lore and creative vision inspired us and made this game possible. We understand that this news may come as a disappointment, especially to those who have spent countless hours battling through the Mortal Realms. Your support and enthusiasm for Tempestfall have meant the world to us, and we are incredibly grateful for the time you’ve spent with the game.”

Those who own the game or buy it before it is delisted tomorrow will be able to play it as much or as little as they want beyond the delisting. However, support for the game coming to an end means no further updates will be released.

While the game is being delisted from Steam on January 10, the delisting from Meta and Viveport is still under review, which means it will continue to be available on these platforms until the review is complete.

For those that don’t know anything about Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall, it is a VR game set in the Warhammer universe that takes about seven to eight hours to complete. It has a Metacritic score of 62, which lines up with its “Mixed” Steam User Review score. This score is the consequence of only 62 percent of Steam user reviews across 209 reviews total reviewing the game positively.

“Embark on an epic voyage across the realm of Death in this action-adventure Warhammer Age of Sigmar game,” reads an official elevator pitch of the game on Steam. “Master souls-inspired, motion-based melee and magic possible only in VR! Feel the thrill of the fight and clash with the sinister Nighthaunt forces.”

As for Steam Deck compatibility, Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall is a VR game. In other words, it does not support the Steam Deck in any capacity.

