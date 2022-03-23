One of the best games on Steam is now just $1, for a limited time and for charity. There are 1000s of great games on Steam. There are so many great games on the PC digital storefront that you could never hope to play them all, especially when you consider it’s easy to lose hundreds of hours in some of these games. One example of this is Europa Universalis IV, which is now just $1 via Humble Bundle, with proceeds going to the World Central kitchen charity.

For those that don’t know: Europa Universalis IV debuted back in 2013 via Paradox Development Studio and Paradox interactive as a PC exclusive, a platform it’s still exclusive to nine years later. Widely considered one of the best strategy games of the last decade, it’s a multi-million seller and boasts an impressive 87 on Metacritic. Meanwhile, over on Steam, it has a “Very Positive” Steam User Review rating, with 86 percent of nearly 72,000 users reviewing the game positively.

“Fulfill Your Quest For Global Domination/ Paradox Development Studio is back with the fourth installment of the award-winning Europa Universalis series,” reads an official pitch for the game. “The empire building game Europa Universalis IV gives you control of a nation to guide through the years in order to create a dominant global empire. Rule your nation through the centuries, with unparalleled freedom, depth, and historical accuracy. True exploration, trade, warfare, and diplomacy will be brought to life in this epic title rife with rich strategic and tactical depth.”

While this offer is only available via Humble Bundle, it gives you a Steam code for the game. That said, it’s set to expire in 20 days, so if you’re interested, be sure to cop sooner rather than later. In the meanwhile, you can read more about the charity below:

“World Central Kitchen (WCK) is a non-profit organization addressing food insecurity during and after natural disasters and humanitarian crises, while also operating long-term programs aimed at improving livelihoods by strengthening local food ecosystem,” reads an official blurb about the charity. “Founded in 2010 by Chef Jose Andres following the devastating earthquake in Haiti, WCK has since served more than 8 million meals to those affected by disasters.”

