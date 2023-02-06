Steam Sale Makes Highly Rated RPG Just $1

Right now, Steam users can play a highly-rated RPG for just $1, no strings attached. The game in question is roughly 12 hours to beat, which means that's eight cents for every hour of content. You can't beat that deal. In fact, you can buy next to nothing for $1 in 2023, let alone a whole RPG from Zeboyd Games, the creators of Cthulhu Saves the World. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game in question is 2017's Cosmic Star Heroine, which normally runs $15. The RPG is also available via Nintendo Switch, PS4, PlayStation Vita, and it even came to Google Stadia, but only the PC version is currently $1.

"Alyssa L'Salle was one of the top secret agents at the Agency of Peace & Intelligence on the Planet Araenu. But when she uncovers a horrible conspiracy, she has to go rogue in order to save the day," reads an official elevator pitch of the game. "Can Alyssa save the galaxy when everyone (and everything) is out to stop her!"

On Steam, the game boasts a "Very Positive" User Review score, with 89 percent of over 600 User Reviews rating the game positively. This is only a couple of points off the rare "Overwhelmingly Positive" rating, which is given to games with a 95 percent positive rating.

"This is a fun Chrono Trigger-style old school RPG with some interesting systems. The plot is alright, the characters are fine, the super bosses were too strong without grinding, the humor was nice, and I enjoyed the game very much," reads one of the top-rated user reviews, which is one of many to evoke the name of Chrono Trigger, one of the greatest RPGs of all time.

It's unclear how long this deal is available, but it's not available straight from Steam, but through Fanatical, who is offering 16 different Steam games for $1. In fact, you can actually nab the games for a cheaper rate if you bundle them together. For example, 10 of them can be bought for $4.99. That said, not every game included is as notable.