Steam Users Can Now Play Highly Anticipated Game for Free 6 Months Before Release

A highly anticipated Steam game releasing later this year now has a free demo on Steam that everyone can download. It is unclear whether or not the demo of the game runs on Steam Deck as the game’s Steam listing notes Steam Deck compatibility is “Unknown.” To this end, the Steam game could run like a dream on Steam Deck or not at all or somewhere in between. Unfortunately, we don’t know. Those on PC don’t have to worry about this though.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Steam game in question isn’t out until July 15, 2025, so this free demo comes six months before release. The new release is actually a remaster of an early Steam hit from 2002. More specifically, the Steam game in question is Stronghold Crusader: Definitive Edition, a 2002 remaster of Stronghold Crusader, which itself was the sequel to 2001’s Stronghold.

The Stronghold series is a classic Steam series and a pioneering series in the strategy genre. That said, the classic Stronghold games don’t hold up the best, which is why Stronghold Crusader: Definitive Edition — being made by the original developer, FireFly Studios — is going to be an allure to old-school Steam fans and fans of the real-time strategy genre in general.

The new remastered version of the PC classic — for those interested — features “historical desert skirmishes reimagined,” complete with “new gameplay content and upgraded visuals.” Meanwhile, source artwork, music, and returning voice talent all contribute to a “faithfully reforged” version of the 2002 RTS classic.

Some of this new gameplay includes: eight new playable units, four new AI lords, several additional campaigns, newly added co-op, larger map sizes, and more customization options.

Play video

How much Stronghold Crusader: Definitive Edition will cost when it launches, FireFly Studios has not disclosed. However, the original costs $9.99. More revealing than this though is the same remaster for the first game, which released back in 2023 under the name Stronghold: Definitive Edition. This costs $14.99, so this is presumably how much the Stronghold Crusader: Definitive Edition will cost when it releases this summer.

For more Steam coverage — including all of the latest Steam news, all of the latest Steam rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Steam deals — click here.