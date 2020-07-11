Steam Gets Surprise New Free Game

✖

Steam users have a new, surprise free game to download. Today, publisher Devolver Digital and developer Flying Wild Hog announced a new free-to-play game for PC, dubbed Devolverland Expo. However, not only did the pair announce the game today, they released the free game as well, via Steam. And to accompany this news, the duo have also released the game's first-ever trailer.

According to Devolver Digital, Devolverland Expo is a first-person marketing simulator. And like many Devolver Digital releases, it looks and sounds quite unconventional. In it, you break into the E3 convention center to watch and retrieve trailers and gameplay demos for Devolver Digital's upcoming lineup of titles. Whilst doing this, you will need to avoid detection and advanced security systems trying to thwart your important mission.

"Devolverland Expo is a first-person 'marketing simulator' set within an abandoned convention center after the annual Devolver Digital game expo was mysteriously canceled," reads an official pitch of the game. "Break into the convention center and avoid the advanced security systems to watch and retrieve all the trailers, gameplay demo videos, and other secrets lost in the expo’s cancellation.

At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of any additional platforms. Devolver Digital has published many console games in the past, but it's easy to imagine this sticking to Steam given that it's more joke and creative marketing than a game, but hey, it's a free joke and a free bit of marketing.

