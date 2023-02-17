Steam Users Surprised With Free Code for Game Not Out Yet

Some Steam users are getting free codes for a game not even out yet. Like many free game giveaways, there's a catch. And that catch is that you need to be subscribed to the newsletter of the developer behind the game. Thankfully, if you don't meet this requirement you can change this and receive a free code in the future. When exactly in the future though, remains to be seen. As for the offer, it comes the way of Digital Eclipse and is for a little game called Q.P.I.D. If you've never heard of this game, it may be because according to its Steam page, it's not even out yet. Yet if you sign up for Digital Eclipse's newsletter, you will receive a free code for it.

"If you're a subscriber to our newsletter, there's a Steam code waiting in your inbox. If not, join now & get a code in the next batch," writes Digital Eclipse of the offer in a new tweet spotlighting the promotion, which seems to have been done to celebrate Valentine's Day.

"Q.P.I.D. is the latest release from Digital Eclipse Arcade, a series of all-new games inspired by classic '80s arcade vibes," reads an official blurb about the game. "Like everyone else on the internet, Q.P.I.D. loves cats. Unfortunately, the cats that the Quadrangular Programmable Inversion Device has been sworn to protect have gotten themselves into places they shouldn't be. With nerves of steel and a heart of gold, Q.P.I.D. is determined to rescue as many of them as possible, even if he has to bend the laws of physics to do it. Toggle gravity, blast enemies, avoid hazards, and collect cats before your battery runs out. Part platformer, part puzzler, Q.P.I.D. delivers a hero who's state of the heart."

Free Steam game from Digital Eclipse via newsletter signup https://t.co/jUzzB1MyH1 — Wario64 (@Wario64) February 13, 2023

