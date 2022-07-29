Steam Game Breaks Record Years After Launch

A PC game that fully launched on Steam nearly three years ago just broke its concurrent player record this week, so if you're looking for something new to play (or something to revisit), it's evident the game's got an active community right now to be a part of. The game in question is Hunt: Showdown, the multiplayer game where players team up to fight others as well as supernatural creatures. Its new concurrent record is due in part to an ongoing event that'll last until September, and for those who've never played it before, you're in luck given that the game is currently on sale, too.

Hunt: Showdown developer Crytek announced the new concurrent player milestone this week in a post on the game's Steam news page. It achieved just shy of 40,000 players being active at one time with Crytek (and SteamDB) showing that the game had 38,802 players in the game at one point on July 27th.

The brief message from the developers praised the community for their support during the event and tasked the community with shooting for that 40,000-player milestone. The game currently has 29,368 players active in it at the time of publishing, but with the coming days being the first weekend that the event's been active, perhaps the Hunt: Showdown community will hit that mark anyway.

"We would like to thank you all for participating in the Serpent Moon Event!" the developers said. "On Wednesday we hit all-time peak concurrent players on Steam. The whole Hunt team is extremely grateful for your support! See you in the bayou! Let's see if we can break the 40K. Spread the word, The #SerpentMoon is here!"

Looking at this Serpent Moon update, it's not difficult to see why players would've been interested enough to return to the game. It's brought with it a new hunter named "Viper" who, for the first time, "will visually evolve through different stages as players progress." There's also a new battle pass system allowing players to progress through both a free path and a "Gilded" path to earn rewards along the way. A few instances of DLC were available alongside this event as well as some extra weapon variants and balance changes, too.

But if you've never played before, none of that will mean a ton to you, but Crytek still has something for newcomers. The game's usually priced at $39.99 on Steam, but it's available for $19.99 from now until August 1st. The event itself is scheduled to run until September 26th.