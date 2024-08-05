One of Steam’s Most Acclaimed Games of 2024 Seemingly Heading to Consoles

One of the most acclaimed games that has been released on Steam this year should finally be coming to PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch platforms. By all accounts, 2024 has been a strong year for those on PC as releases like Helldivers 2, Palworld, Manor Lords, and Hades II have given Steam users more than enough to keep themselves busy. Fortunately, for those who play exclusively on consoles, it now looks like one of the biggest hits of the year on Steam should soon be getting a series of new ports.

Spotted by Gematsu, the 2D indie action game Nine Sols has recently been rated for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch in Taiwan. Released back in May, Nine Sols comes from developer Red Candle Games and is inspired heavily by FromSoftware’s Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Currently, Nine Sols is exclusive to Steam, but this listing indicates that such exclusivity won’t last much longer.

While it might not be the most well-known game on Steam, Nine Sols has been extremely well-received by everyone who has played it. Currently, the action title boasts an impressive “Overwhelmingly Positive” rating on Steam, which is the highest such rating that the PC platform can designate to a game. On Metacritic, Nine Sols also boasts a strong 83/100 aggregate review score, which further proves that this action game is worth paying attention to.

For now, it’s not known exactly when Nine Sols will be coming to consoles as Red Candle Games hasn’t made any official announcements. Still, ratings leaks of this nature are almost always accurate, which means that a reveal for new platforms should come about eventually. Until that time, if you’re unfamiliar with Nine Sols and would like to learn more, you can get a look at the game’s official trailer and synopsis below.

Nine Sols

“Nine Sols is a lore rich, hand-drawn 2D action-platformer featuring Sekiro-inspired deflection focused combat. Embark on a journey of Asian fantasy, explore the land once home to an ancient alien race, and follow a vengeful hero’s quest to slay the 9 Sols, formidable rulers of this forsaken realm.

New Kunlun, the Solarian’s last sanctuary, has remained quiet for centuries. Inside this vast realm, the ancient gods left mortals with a promised land that is forever protected by the sacred rituals, yet the truth of this world remains unknown to most. Everything changes when Yi, a long forgotten hero from the past, is awoken by a human child.

Follow Yi on his vengeful quest against the 9 Sols, formidable rulers of this forsaken realm, and obliterate any obstacles blocking your way in Sekiro-lite style combat. Explore in unique “Taopunk” setting that blends cyberpunk elements with Taoism and far eastern mythology. Unravel the mysteries of an ancient alien race and learn about the fate of mankind.”