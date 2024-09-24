Steam's Newest Top-Selling Game Is One of the Most Unexpected of 2024

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The latest top-selling game on Steam is likely one of the most surprising that we have seen in all of 2024. For the majority of September, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 has been the best-selling game on Valve's PC platform. At the time of this writing, Space Marine 2 hasn't fallen off much at all as it still ranks second in sales. For the moment, though, Saber Interactive's third-person shooter has been unseated by a game that is drastically different in nature.

As of today, Tiny Glade is the latest release to take over the top spot on the Steam sales chart. Released within the past day, Tiny Glade is a new "cozy" game from developer Pounce Light that tasks players with building their own dioramas in a free-form fashion. Currently, Tiny Glade boasts an "Overwhelmingly Positive" rating on Steam based on nearly 2,000 reviews from players. By all accounts, this is one of the most unassuming and surprising games to have sold this well on Steam so far in 2024.

What's even more surprising about Tiny Glade being at the top of the Steam sales chart is that this ranking is based on revenue accrued rather than units sold. Currently, Tiny Glade is on sale for $12.74, which is considerably cheaper than most other games on Steam. For it to be #1 on the sales chart indicates that it's selling at an incredibly high volume, surely to the thrill of those at Pounce Light. While it only just released, it seems clear that Tiny Glade could be here to stay and could get further support in the months and years ahead.

If you're unfamiliar with Tiny Glade and would like to learn more about it, you can check out its launch trailer and accompanying description below.

Tiny Glade

"Tiny Glade is a relaxing free-form building game. Tap into the joy of making something pretty with no management, no combat, or wrong answers – just kick back, doodle some castles, and turn forgotten meadows into lovable dioramas.

Features