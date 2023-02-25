Steam Makes Iconic Game Series Just $1

A new Steam sale has discounted one of the most iconic series in gaming, and in the process made some of the most iconic games as cheap as $1. It's not often you can get any game for $1, let alone some of the greatest games of all time. Unless you're on Steam. Compared to the PlayStation Store, Nintendo eShop, and Xbox Store, Steam is unrivaled when it comes to deep discounts, though the digital console storefronts are closing the gap. For now, though, there's only one place you can get classic Tomb Rader games for the price of an Arizona Iced Tea.

The special promotional sale is only live until February 27, so if you're reading this after and wondering why the games are no longer 70, 80, and 90 percent off, this is why. All of the classic Tomb Raider games, which are undeniably the more iconic ones, are all less than $1, while the new installments range from $3 to $12. For example, the original six Tomb Raider games are $0.97 or $0.98. Meanwhile, the two latest mainline installments in the series, Rise of the Tomb Raider and Shadow of the Tomb Raider (Definitive Edition only), are $5.99 and $12.52, respectively.

The 15 games featured are as follows: Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, Lara Croft GO, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris, Tomb Raider (2013), Tomb Raider VI: The Angel of Darkness, Tomb Raider V: Chronicles, Tomb Raider IV: The Last Revelation, Tomb Raider III, Tomb Raider II, Tomb Raider I, Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light, Tomb Raider: Underworld, Tomb Raider: Anniversary, and Tomb Raider Legend.

