Steam Makes Popular Action-Horror Game Completely Free for One Day Only

A popular action-horror game that launched back in 2016 is now entirely free to own on Steam in perpetuity, but you have less than a day to claim it. Compared to the likes of the Epic Games Store, Steam doesn't make noteworthy titles free all that often. When it does, though, it can be argued that the games that are made free on Steam are of a much higher quality compared to other platforms. Once again, this has proven to be true as an entry in Deep Silver's Dead Island series is now up for grabs at no cost.

Over the course of the next day, Dead Island: Riptide – Definitive Edition is available to "buy" for the price of $0.00. Dead Island: Riptide is the standalone expansion to the original Dead Island, which first launched back in 2011. Riptide initially released in 2013 but was later remastered for modern platforms that included PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in 2016. That version of the game, dubbed the Definitve Edition, happens to be the one that Steam has now made free.

As mentioned, the biggest catch with this free offer on Steam is that it won't be lasting long. At the time of this writing, Steam users have less than a day remaining to add Dead Island: Riptide to their own digital library as the game will go back to its typical price tomorrow, February 15, at 9:00am ET. With this in mind, you'll want to act quickly to ensure that you don't miss out. This is especially true for those with a Steam Deck, as Dead Island: Riptide happens to be a game that is "Steam Deck Verified", which means it's natively compatible with the handheld.

To get a better look at Dead Island: Riptide – Definitive Edition and learn more about what it's all about, you can find the game's official synopsis and trailer below.

Dead Island: Riptide – Definitive Edition

"Continue the story of the outbreak and see another paradise gone to hell – fully remastered. Welcome to the zombie apocalypse experience of a lifetime – and now more beautiful than ever. Caught in the midst of an epic zombie outbreak on the tropical island of Banoi, your only thought is: Survive!

Smash heads, crack skulls and slice 'em up with visceral astounding melee combat and true story-based 4-player co-op in a sprawling open world just waiting for exploration."

Features

Includes all previously released DLC!

Fully remastered: Experience Dead Island: Riptide in crisp full HD with improved graphics, game models and a photorealistic lighting system with physically based shading

Adrenaline-Fuelled Combat: Smash heads, crack skulls and slice 'em up with the weapon of your choice in the visceral astounding melee combat

Seamless Coop Multiplayer: Collaborate with your friends, live through a story of the struggle for survival in a world gone mad