Steam Reveals Biggest New Releases of 2022
Valve's Steam platform on PC has today revealed what the biggest new video games of 2022 were. At any given point, Steam uses data from the service to inform users about what its "Top Sellers" and "Most Played" games happen to be on the platform. And while this information is widely used by many, Valve has now shared what the most notable new titles on Steam happened to be over the past 12 months.
In a new page posted to Steam itself today, Valve outlined the 12 biggest games of 2022. This ranking was stressed to be in no specific order and was comprised of data gathered beginning on January 1st and ending on December 18th. Additionally, Valve based this ranking of new 2022 releases on gross revenue that was earned via Steam. With this in mind, a number of expected games like Elden Ring, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and FIFA 23 ended up coming in near the top. Additionally, smaller titles like Stray and V Rising were found to have made a big impact this year as well.
Along with being the standout games that launched in 2022, Elden Ring, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Lost Ark, Dying Light 2, and Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel received another notable accolade. While all of these titles were only released within the past calendar year, each was found to have amassed over 240,000 concurrent players at one time or another this year. This means that each wasn't only one of the highest-grossing of the year, but they also became one of the 12 "Most Played" games on Steam for the entire year. When accounting solely for new games that arrived in 2022, this group of aforementioned titles can likely be considered the most successful overall on Steam for the year.
If you'd like to see the full list of new games that made it big when launching on Steam in 2022 solely based on revenue, you can check them all out below.
Elden Ring
"Rise, Tarnished, and be guided by grace to brandish the power of the Elden Ring and become an Elden Lord in the Lands Between."prevnext
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide
"Take back the city of Tertium from hordes of bloodthirsty foes in this intense and brutal action shooter. Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is the new co-op focused experience from the award-winning team behind the Vermintide series. As Tertium falls, Rejects Will Rise."prevnext
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II drops players into an unprecedented global conflict that features the return of the iconic Operators of Task Force 141. From small-scale, high-stakes infiltration tactical ops to highly classified missions, players will deploy alongside friends in a truly immersive experience."prevnext
Total War: Warhammer III
"The cataclysmic conclusion to the Total War: Warhammer trilogy is here. Rally your forces and step into the Realm of Chaos, a dimension of mind-bending horror where the very fate of the world will be decided. Will you conquer your Daemons… or command them?"prevnext
Stray
"Lost, alone and separated from family, a stray cat must untangle an ancient mystery to escape a long-forgotten city.
Stray is a third-person cat adventure game set amidst the detailed, neon-lit alleys of a decaying cybercity and the murky environments of its seedy underbelly. Roam surroundings high and low, defend against unforeseen threats and solve the mysteries of this unwelcoming place inhabited by curious droids and dangerous creatures."prevnext
Lost Ark
"Embark on an odyssey for the Lost Ark in a vast, vibrant world: explore new lands, seek out lost treasures, and test yourself in thrilling action combat. Define your fighting style with your class and advanced class, and customize your skills, weapons, and gear to bring your might to bear as you fight against hordes of enemies, colossal bosses, and dark forces seeking the power of the Ark in this action-packed free-to-play RPG."prevnext
FIFA 23
"EA Sports FIFA 23 brings The World's Game to the pitch, with HyperMotion2 Technology that delivers even more gameplay realism, both the men's and women's FIFA World Cup™ coming to the game as post-launch updates, the addition of women's club teams, cross-play features, and more. Experience unrivaled authenticity with over 19,000 players, 700+ teams, 100 stadiums, and over 30 leagues in FIFA 23."prevnext
V Rising
"Awaken as a vampire. Hunt for blood in nearby settlements to regain your strength and evade the scorching sun to survive. Raise your castle and thrive in an ever-changing open world full of mystery. Gain allies online and conquer the land of the living."prevnext
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
"Play through all nine Skywalker saga films in a game unlike any other. With over 300 playable characters, over 100 vehicles, and 23 planets to explore, a galaxy far, far away has never been more fun!"prevnext
Dying Light 2
"The virus won and civilization has fallen back to the Dark Ages. The City, one of the last human settlements, is on the brink of collapse. Use your agility and combat skills to survive, and reshape the world. Your choices matter."prevnext
Monster Hunter Rise
"Rise to the challenge and join the hunt! In Monster Hunter Rise, the latest installment in the award-winning and top-selling Monster Hunter series, you'll become a hunter, explore brand new maps and use a variety of weapons to take down fearsome monsters as part of an all-new storyline. The PC release also comes packed with a number of additional visual and performance enhancing optimizations."prevnext
Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel
"Finally, the Yu-Gi-Oh! digital card game you've been waiting for! The definitive edition of the competitive card game that has been evolving for over 20 years! Duel at the highest level against Duelists from all over the world."prev