Steam Reveals Biggest New Releases of 2022

Valve's Steam platform on PC has today revealed what the biggest new video games of 2022 were. At any given point, Steam uses data from the service to inform users about what its "Top Sellers" and "Most Played" games happen to be on the platform. And while this information is widely used by many, Valve has now shared what the most notable new titles on Steam happened to be over the past 12 months.

In a new page posted to Steam itself today, Valve outlined the 12 biggest games of 2022. This ranking was stressed to be in no specific order and was comprised of data gathered beginning on January 1st and ending on December 18th. Additionally, Valve based this ranking of new 2022 releases on gross revenue that was earned via Steam. With this in mind, a number of expected games like Elden Ring, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and FIFA 23 ended up coming in near the top. Additionally, smaller titles like Stray and V Rising were found to have made a big impact this year as well.

Along with being the standout games that launched in 2022, Elden Ring, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Lost Ark, Dying Light 2, and Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel received another notable accolade. While all of these titles were only released within the past calendar year, each was found to have amassed over 240,000 concurrent players at one time or another this year. This means that each wasn't only one of the highest-grossing of the year, but they also became one of the 12 "Most Played" games on Steam for the entire year. When accounting solely for new games that arrived in 2022, this group of aforementioned titles can likely be considered the most successful overall on Steam for the year.

If you'd like to see the full list of new games that made it big when launching on Steam in 2022 solely based on revenue, you can check them all out below.