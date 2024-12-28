One of 2025’s best-looking Steam games is releasing soon. While 2025’s biggest release — GTA 6 — currently has not been announced for PC, there are lots of games for Steam users to look forward to. Just in Q1 of 2025 there is Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, Monster Hunter Wilds, Civilization VII, Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, Assassin’s Creed Shadows, Avowed, Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection, and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. There is also a major early access release coming out in this window that is flying under the radar of some.

Right now, unlike the games above, this Steam Early Access game doesn’t have a precise release date, but is simply slated for release sometime in Q1 2025. For those that don’t know what this means, it refers to the window of January 1 and March 31.

The Steam game is Kingmakers from developer Redemption Road, which is set to debut with the release. For those unfamiliar with Kingmakers, it is a crazy mix of genres and time periods.

“Go back in time to a war-torn medieval era with a vast arsenal of modern weapons, change the course of history, and save the future in this epic action/strategy sandbox,” reads an official elevator pitch of the game. “Build your kingdom, grab a gun, and lead an army of thousands into massive, real-time simulated battles — solo or in co-op.”

Whether Kingmakers will be able to make good on its crazy premise and potential, remains to be seen. It certainly looks poised to be one of the most unique releases of the year, regardless of how well it turns out.

How much Kingmakers — which has attracted over one million wishlists on Steam — will cost when it releases in early access has not been divulged. It is also unclear when the game is aiming to fully release. Lastly, it is also unclear what Steam Deck support will be like when the game hits in the next few months.

