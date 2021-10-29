Steam Kicks Off Huge Halloween Sale

If you’re looking to get a new PC game via Steam – particularly a horror game – now’s the time to do so seeing how Steam’s Halloween Sale is now underway. The retailer frequently does sales of its own with seasonal events no exception to that rule, and the Halloween one that happens every year is the go-to spot for discounts on PC horror games. For those who might want something different, however, there’s a section for “Not Horror” as well as a more personalized set of discounts based on your interests.

The Steam Halloween Sale can be viewed here through Steam’s landing page for the event. If you’ve been around a horror sale or two, you’ll see some familiar faces like Dead by Daylight and a gauntlet of Resident Evil games. Some games like Call of Duty: World at War are included as well for their Zombies modes, so the sale’s a pretty diverse one even though it’s skewed heavily towards horror.

The Steam 2021 Halloween Sale 🎃 is now live! Check out spooky (and non-spooky) games with discounts galore! 🎉https://t.co/IKFvcPYKoF — Steam (@Steam) October 28, 2021

Below is a sampling of what’s included in the horror section of the sale which is split further into categories like “Survivor Horror” and “Psychological Horror.” You’ll also find some of the discounted prices below.

Steam Halloween Sale

Dead by Daylight – $9.99

Left 4 Dead 2 – $1.99

Resident Evil 5 – $4.99

Resident Evil 2 – $15.99

Dead Space 3 – $4.99

Phasmophobia – $11.89

Death Stranding – $23.99

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope – $14.99

Little Nightmares – $4.99

Carrion – $11.99

Mortal Kombat 11 – $12.49

If those games aren’t to your likings, Steam probably knows better than we do what games you’re looking for assuming you’ve bought a few through the retailer. To see which games have been picked out for you, all you have to do is sign into your account and check the tops of the respective tabs in the Halloween Sale. Doing so will show a more personalized selection of games based on your interests.

Just as Steam is having its own Halloween event, plenty of other games are doing the same thing. To help keep track of those Halloween festivities, the top of Steam’s Halloween sale has a section highlighting different events going on in games. Those games are discounted, too, so if there’s something that catches your eye and also has an event going on, you can pick it up on sale.

Steam’s Halloween Sale is live from now until November 1st.