Steam Lunar New Year Sale Continues With Today’s Highlights

The Steam Lunar Sale continues to celebrate the Chinese New Year by taking our money and making us regret all of our life choices. The latest event brings with it thousands of titles on sale now for a fantastic price. Each day from now until February 19th brings a new wave of highlighted deals, each with their own unique game experience to offer players. To help narrow it down, we’ve listed a few titles that we think deserve a shot!

We’ve got a little Prey celebration, a little medieval action, some The Forest thrown in there! Just a few picks from the many, many deals going on now! But hurry, because the Lunar New Year event ends on the 19th. Since it’s the Year of the Dog, save in the name of the cute puppers in your life! Or, just save for the sake of saving.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Prey – 50% Off

In Prey, you awaken aboard Talos I, a space station orbiting the moon in the year 2032. You are the key subject of an experiment meant to alter humanity forever – but things have gone terribly wrong. The space station has been overrun by hostile aliens and you are now being hunted. As you dig into the dark secrets of Talos I and your own past, you must survive using the tools found on the station — your wits, weapons, and mind-bending abilities. The fate of the Talos I and everyone aboard is in your hands.

Sci-fi Thriller

Nothing is as it seems aboard Talos I. As Morgan Yu, set out to unravel the clues you’ve left behind for yourself, and discover the truth about your past. What role will you play in TranStar’s plans, and the mysterious threat ravaging the station?

Singular Setting

Orbiting the Moon, the Talos I space station symbolizes the height of private space enterprise. Explore a lavish craft designed to reflect corporate luxury of the 1960s, and navigate interconnected, non-linear pathways built to hide countless secrets.

Unimaginable Threat

The shadowy extraterrestrial presence infesting Talos I is a living ecology bent on annihilating its prey. It’s up to you, one of the last remaining survivors aboard the station, to end the deadly attack of these haunting predators.

Play Your Way

Gain alien abilities to develop a distinct combination of powers and upgrade your unique skills. Craft increasingly useful items with the blueprints, gadgets and tools on board the station to overcome dangerous obstacles in your way. Survive unprecedented threats with your wits and ability to improvise.

SpellForce 3 – 10% Off

It is the year 518. The rebellion of the renegade mages, known as the Mage Wars, has been quashed by the Crown. However, it was a Pyrrhic victory: Whole regions have fallen into anarchy, refugees roam the lands in search of shelter, and a mysterious, deadly plague called the “Bloodburn” has arisen and is spreading rapidly.

In times like these people cling to any sign of hope they can find. The Purity of Light, led by a charismatic man called Rondar Lacaine, claims that mages are the source of all misfortune – and that only the second coming of Aonir, the father of all gods, will return Eo to its former splendor.

The story takes place before the acclaimed SpellForce: The Order of Dawn.

The Forest – 33% Off

The Forest has been in development for a while, but now we need your feedback to make it even better. Our vision for this game is a terrifying open world full of gameplay options and player freedom. We’ve come a long way but still have a lot of features and improvements to make.

Here’s a small sampling of what we hope to add to the game during alpha:

Many more animals – fish, snakes, frogs and bird types. We want to really bring the world to life with the variety of fauna.

More trapping and hunting options.

Expanded A.I. – We’re trying some really cool stuff for our AI, and plan to keep it evolving and improving over the alpha.

More areas to explore – over time new areas will be added and unlocked and our cave system will continue to develop downwards.

More buildable items – More options in what you can construct and what’s available to use.

More crafting options, more items combinable and more exciting things to create.

New creatures – as we unlock more and more of the world and caves over the course of the alpha we’ll also be introducing many new terrifying creatures along

with a few surprises.

Visual improvements – we want to keep pushing what’s possible, making the world look, feel and run better.

Many UI tweaks and polish.

Additional game modes, including a no-enemies cheat mode for players who want a calmer experience.

Multiplayer – we find the idea of co-op play in this world really exciting and hope to implement a form of co-op into the experience.

Full oculus rift compatibility for the most immersive experience possible. * Note, this will not be available in first version of alpha*

Elite: Dangerous – 75% Off

Elite Dangerous is the definitive massively multiplayer space epic, bringing gaming’s original open world adventure to the modern generation with a connected galaxy, evolving narrative and the entirety of the Milky Way re-created at its full galactic proportions.

Starting with only a small starship and a few credits, players do whatever it takes to earn the skill, knowledge, wealth and power to survive in a futuristic cutthroat galaxy and to stand among the ranks of the iconic Elite. In an age of galactic superpowers and interstellar war, every player’s story influences the unique connected gaming experience and handcrafted evolving narrative. Governments fall, battles are lost and won, and humanity’s frontier is reshaped, all by players’ actions.

400 Billion Star Systems. Infinite Freedom. Blaze Your Own Trail.