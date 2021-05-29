Steam Discounts Open-World Games During a Short Sale

✖

Steam runs sales pretty frequently, and occasionally enough, those are themed around different franchises, genres, or other things to group games together. This weekend, Valve’s turned its focus to the open-world games offered on Steam with a bunch of them such as Cyberpunk 2077 and Red Dead Redemption II discounted right now. The sale is only live until May 31st, however, so you’ll want to make sure you claim whatever you want from the sale sooner rather than earlier so that you don’t miss out.

The Steam sale was first announced through the marketplace’s news page where the dates for the sale were set. It began on May 27th and is scheduled to end at exactly 10 a.m. PT on May 31st, but the sales don’t cycle out throughout the event like some discounts occasionally do, so you aren’t missing out on anything by hopping into the savings late.

Get out there and explore the big wide Steam Open World Sale, on now through Monday at 10am Pacific! 🗺https://t.co/VG1xU7NHf5 pic.twitter.com/7ZOzMRXpAg — Steam (@Steam) May 27, 2021

“The Steam Open World Sale is here, with savings on hundreds of titles featuring open world environments,” Valve said about the sale which can be viewed here. “Whether centered around exploration, building, sandbox play, or survival stakes, open world games offer something for everyone. So get out there and explore the big wide Open World Sale, now through Monday at 10am Pacific.”

While “open-world” is indeed the trait that unifies the games on sale this time, the broad nature of that trait itself means that there are all sorts of different games available in the category at a discount other than the ones you might first think of like Fallout games and related RPGs. A preview of some of the games on sale can be found below, but you’ll want to check out the full sale to see everything that’s offered.

Steam’s Open-World Sale Games

Cyberpunk 2077 – $47.99

Sea of Thieves – $19.99

Rust – $26.79

Red Dead Redemption II – $40.19

The Elder Scrolls Online – $7.99

Monster Hunter World – $19.79

Black Desert Remastered – $4.99

Raft – $13.39

Borderlands 3 – $19.79

Euro Truck Simulator 2 – $4.99

If you’re not looking to buy anything but still want to try something you might not have played before, Little Nightmares is currently free to own through Steam. Games like Conan Exiles are also having free weekends as well, but those will end soon before the games go back to their full prices.