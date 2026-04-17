New Steam Feature Will Help Users Get Better Deals on Games

Valve is gearing up to add a new feature to Steam that will help users get even better deals on games. When it comes to digital video game marketplaces, Steam is often known for having some of the best sales of any platform. At any given time, hundreds of games on Steam are marked down to some degree, which allows users to always find a deal of some sort. However, with so many discounts happening all the time, it’s become a bit difficult to know when the truly best-of-the-best sales are going on. Fortunately, Valve is looking to fix this just a bit in the future.

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Spotted by @SigaTbh, a recent leak on SteamDB shows that Valve is laying the groundwork to add a price history option to game listings. This feature will let users know the lowest point a game’s price has been at over the last 30 days and should help inform them of whether or not a title’s current cost is better or worse than normal. In addition, this feature will keep developers and publishers from being able to raise the price of their games, only to then mark them down with a “sale” that isn’t as good as advertised. While this situation doesn’t play out much on Steam, it’s one that is more common on retail sites.

Valve is planning to add a 30 day price history for Steam games.



Found by @SigaTbh on SteamDB pic.twitter.com/BtQNpcAfIF — LambdaGeneration (@LambdaGen) April 15, 2026

To see that Valve is adding this option to its game listings is pretty unsurprising for a variety of reasons. For starters, said feature is already found on Steam in Europe, as this identification of price history is something required by law in certain countries. In addition, competing platforms like the PlayStation Store have also added this price history signifier to game listings over the past year. As a result, seeing Valve now follow suit isn’t shocking in the slightest.

At the time of this writing, it’s not known when this new feature will come to Steam for all users. The fact that it has been discovered on SteamDB suggests that Valve is going to be pushing out a new update for the platform relatively soon that should add this price history comparison. When and if we learn anything more official from Valve on the matter, we’ll be sure to let you know here on ComicBook.

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