New Steam Hit Already on Sale a Week After Release

If you're a Steam user who was occupied recently with a new release like Gotham Knights, New Tales from the Borderlands, or something else and didn't buy Persona 5 when it finally came to that platform, you're in luck if you were still considering buying it. just over a week after the beloved RPG released on the PC platform, Persona 5 has now gone on sale already. It's a small discount that's available, but it's better than paying for the full price on Steam itself.

To get this deal, you'll have to head over to Fanatical. The retailer currently has a deal going on for Persona 5 Royal where Steam keys are being sold for $52.79. It's not a huge discount at only 12% off right now, but for a game that just came out a week ago on Steam, a deal's a deal.

Created by Atlus and Sega, Persona 5 Royal is a game that should need little introduction by now. It was received exceptionally well on the PlayStation platform where it first launched and has been met with similar responses now that it's on Steam with an "Overwhelmingly Positive" consensus. If you still somehow haven't heard much about it by now, Atlus offers this overview of the game:

"Don the mask of Joker and join the Phantom Thieves of Hearts," Atlus said about Persona 5 Royal. "Break free from the chains of modern society and stage grand heists to infiltrate the minds of the corrupt and make them change their ways! Explore Tokyo, unlock new Personas, customize your own personal Thieves Den, discover a never-before-seen story arc, cutscenes, alternate endings, and more! Persona 5 Royal is a new challenge to defy conventions, discover the power within, and fight for justice."

For those who may be subscribed to Xbox Game Pass be it through the consoles or the PC platform, don't forget that Persona 5 Royal was added to that subscription service, too, so you may already have it there without even knowing it.