Steam Gets Nintendo Switch Exclusive After Just 7 Months

Steam users looking for something new to try this weekend can count what was formerly a Nintendo Switch exclusive among their options now that it's released on the PC platform. That game is Triangle Strategy, the HD-2D title developed by Square Enix and Artdink and published by Square Enix. It's a turn-based strategy game originally released on the Nintendo Switch back in March 2022 and is a game that's maintained positive reviews since its launch.

If you don't recognize it by the name along, the signature HD-2D art style it employs should ring a bell. It's from the same development team responsible for the Bravely games as well as Octopath Traveler, so if you're fond of those two series, Triangle Strategy might be worth a look.

The game's set in a land called Norzelia with three competing powers controlling their own areas after many wars. As one might expect, the peace that'd finally been brokered is ruined by an attack from one of the regions which thrusts the player and their recruited party members into the battles.

In this world, the taste of iron and salt are just as bitter, and an appetite for power could leave none left standing.



Triangle Strategy is out now on Steam.



A bundle is also available containing Various Daylife at a permanent 29% discount. Learn more: https://t.co/1moF7RWr1l pic.twitter.com/dBpzNabk0J — Square Enix (@SquareEnix) October 13, 2022

For those who enjoy that sort of party system present in things like Octopath Traveler and the Fire Emblem games, you'll be happy to hear that there are strategies to be employed even when you're trying to wrangle in new members, build relationships, and keep them in your group.

"You'll be able to train and develop these units to improve their effectiveness in battle and open your tactical options even further," a preview of the recruitment and party system said. "Of course, some characters are hidden, while others may leave your employ due to a difference of opinion – so it's worth getting to know them off the battlefield too."

Though the game did debut months earlier on the Nintendo Switch, the Steam version has not gotten a price drop to coincide with its new arrival there. That means that Triangle Strategy is being sold at the premium price of $59.99 for the base version, but there's also a Deluxe Edition for those who want a digital artbook, too.

Triangle Strategy is now available on the Nintendo Switch and on Steam.