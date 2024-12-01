Steam Makes Addictive Peggle Franchise Dirt Cheap for a Limited Time

It would be impossible to play every game on Steam. The platform has a lot of games, and the sheer amount makes it easy for some to fly under the radar, even when they have terrific ratings from users. That’s why it’s a great thing when games go on sale, even if they’ve been available for a long time. As of this writing, Peggle Deluxe and Peggle Nights are both available on Steam for just 99 cents, while the Peggle Pack (containing both of those games) can be obtained for $1.48. The sale is only available through December 4th, so players can get a lot of Peggle on the cheap right now at the link right here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While $1.48 is a very low buy-in cost to try out the series, there’s actually one Peggle game that’s available on Steam right now completely for free. The game in question is Peggle Extreme, which features the same gameplay popularized by other series entries. The key difference with Peggle Extreme is that the game features boards and sound pulled from Valve franchises such as Portal, Half-Life: Episode 2, and Team Fortress 2. That might sound like a strange mix, but Peggle Extreme was first packaged as part of The Orange Box compilation. Peggle Extreme has been available for free for a long while now, but those that might not have been aware of it can grab it for free and decide whether or not they want to take advantage of the current sale.

Peggle Extreme

For those that aren’t familiar with Peggle, the series was created by PopCap Games, the studio responsible for other addictive puzzle games like Bejeweled and Plants vs. Zombies. In Peggle, players fire a set number of balls as they attempt to clear out each board’s orange pegs. The Peggle series was inspired by Pachinko, and there are Magic Powers that change up the game in notable ways. It’s honestly a fantastic series, and well worth checking out for those that have never gotten a chance to experience it.

RELATED: New Release Dethrones Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 From Top of Steam

While the Peggle games have a passionate fanbase, the series has been dormant for quite some time now. There hasn’t been a new Peggle game in 10 years, with the last new game being Peggle Blast, a poorly received mobile entry in the series. In the years since, the void has been filled with similar sounding games from different companies, and even a Super Monkey Ball spin-off that had gameplay that was pretty close to the Peggle series. None of these games have had the charm of Peggle and its sequels though. If this series has somehow escaped your attention, there’s never been a better time to see what all the fuss is about!

Have you ever played any of the Peggle games? Do you plan on taking advantage of the current sale on Steam? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!