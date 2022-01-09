Steam Sets New Record, Hits Over 28 Million Concurrent Users

Valve’s digital distribution platform Steam has set yet another new record for concurrent users. More specifically, Steam passed 28 million concurrent users today to set an all-time peak of 28,230,661. This number alone would in and of itself be noteworthy, but it’s not even the first time that Steam has set a new concurrent users record this month. Today’s new all-time peak follows Steam surpassing its previous all-time high to hit 27,942,036 last weekend.

It’s hard to say whether the trend will continue upward next weekend, but according to analyst Daniel Ahmad, the month of January regularly serves as a good bellwether of growth for Steam. Ahmad also noted that, in general, Steam concurrent users had “strong growth” throughout 2022 thanks in part to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/ZhugeEX/status/1480193899742347274

As for what video games folks are actually playing on Steam right this moment, the popular Counter-Strike: Global Offensive remains on top of the pack with 797,438 players. Just below that is Dota 2 with a significant, 500,000 drop to Apex Legends below that. The usual suspects follow with PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, Rust, Grand Theft Auto V, New Worl, ARK: Survival Evolved, Football Managers 2022, and Team Fortress 2 rounding out the current top 10 in order. All of that comes from Steam’s very public page featuring those statistics.

As noted above, the new concurrent users record for Steam is set at 28,230,661. It had been set at 27,942,036until today, though that number was only reached last weekend. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Steam more broadly right here.

What do you think about Steam seemingly breaking records for concurrent users every other week? Have you been playing around with Steam yourself this month? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!